GENCO 's X (formerly Twitter ) account announced that the Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko exhibition's crowdfunding campaign met its goal on January 11. In its post, GENCO stated they it was going to announce the campaign, but instead announced that the campaign already reached its goal in 1 minute 27 seconds (87 seconds). The company then thanked fans of the anime series.

Image via x.com ©伍箇伝計画／刀使ノ巫女製作委員会

GENCO posted its announcement just under 10 minutes after the initial campaign announcement was made on the Ubugoe crowdfunding site's X account on January 11.

As of press time, according to the crowdfunding website, the Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko exhibition crowdfunding campaign sought 2,018,106 yen (about US$12,800) for the exhibition but raised 26,476,584 yen (about US$168,000), or just over 1,300% funded, from just under 600 people. The site also notes the exhibition will take place sometime in Fall 2025, with a projected date between September 19 to October 5. If and when the exhibition is held, the Marui City Yokohama venue will host it in their seventh-floor event space.

The Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko exhibition crowdfunding campaign will continue until March 31. The campaign has 21 tiers ranging from 3,500 yen to 320,000 yen (about US$22 to US$2,026) with perks including original clear file folders with the exhibition's main visual, acrylic stands of Kanami Etō and Hiyori Jūjō, plush dolls of Yume Tsubakuro and Mihono Asakura, replicas of the Chidori, among others depending on the pledge amount. The campaign is accepting pledges from outside of Japan but notes:

We are not able to ship all goods to overseas countries.

Please note that we do not take any responsibilities for international shipping.

After understanding the above, we would be grateful if you could choose the course or use international delivery service by yourself.

The perks are set to ship in August 2025.

Studio Gokumi 's 24-episode Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko television anime project premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The franchise also inspired the Mini Toji short anime, which premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll also streamed this anime as well.

The Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi ( Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi ) smartphone game's tie-in original video anime premiered the first part in October 2020 on the AT-X channel. The second part premiered that November on the AT-X channel. The two-volume original video anime had a 2020 "advance premiere" via broadcast and streaming. Crunchyroll describes it as a Crunchyroll co-production.