Several Minutes From Macross Dynamite 7's Streaming Release Cut in Japan, Globally

The below article contains references to child sexual assault.

ANN confirmed this month the streaming version of theoriginal video anime series has cut scenes from two episodes in Japan and overseas. The streaming version removed the subplot involving the teenaged character Mylene Flare Jenius being drugged and sexually assaulted. The scenes are cut on subscription video-on-demand (as opposed to pay-per-view or rental) in Japan, as well as onoverseas and onin the United States.

Disney+ began streaming Macross Dynamite 7 in Japan on July 17. The service then streamed the series in several countries overseas in August. Hulu followed suit in the United States on January 13.

Disney+ and Hulu have not commented on the removed content from Macross Dynamite 7 .

ANN also confirmed that the Japanese rental streaming services Amazon Prime Japan and Bandai Channel have not removed the scenes above from Macross Dynamite 7 . As of press time, neither service has commented on if they will cut the content from the OVA series.

Namco Bandai Games ' 2012 Japanese Blu-ray Disc release of The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? film edited or blurred a decapitation sequence and nudity. Later Japanese Blu-ray Disc releases restored the original footage.