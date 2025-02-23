Cowboy Bebop's Scoundrels Dive Into Fortnite

3, 2, 1 let's jam

Epic Games announced that the 1998 anime series Cowboy Bebop will collaborate with the massively popular game Fortnite Battle Royale on Friday. The Fortnite website notes Cowboy Bebop characters Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine will appear as player cosmetics in the in-game shop starting on February 28.

Along with the cosmetics, a series of “ COWBOY BEBOP Quests” will be available to players. The experience gained from completing the quests can “contribute towards COWBOY BEBOP Bonus Goals.” Players will receive the COWBOY BEBOP Wrap and BEBOP Legends Loading Screen by completing the goals. The quests will be available between March 1 to 11 Eastern Time.

Fortnite Battle Royale finished Chapter 6 Season 1 Oni Hunters on February 20. The Japan-themed season featured collaborations with Godzilla in the Battle Royale mode and Hatsune Miku in the Festival rhythm game mode. Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless began on February 21 and is slated to end sometime in May 2025.

Sources: Fortnite's website via Siliconera