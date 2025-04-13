Detective Conan Anime Launches 30th Anniversary Project

The famous kid detective celebrates three decades onscreen in January 2026

The "Detective Conan Special Concert 2025" on Sunday revealed a special video, which announced the start of the "30 YEAR PROJECT" for the 30th anniversary of the Detective Conan television anime, in January 2026. The anniversary project's website also opened on Sunday, and it will offer more details later.

The anniversary project's logo also debuted on Sunday:

Image via Detective Conan anime's X/Twitter account ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996

The anime of Gōshō Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga first aired on Japanese television on January 8, 1996. The series is currently airing on YTV and NTV at 6:00 p.m., right after Shin Samurai-den YAIBA , the new television anime of Aoyama's Yaiba manga, at 5:30 p.m., and make up the " Gōshō Aoyama Hour" block programming.

The series recently won the anime grand prize at the TVer Awards 2024 on March 3. The show ranked number one in total views in the anime category on the TVer video-on-demand platform.

Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ( Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ), the 28th film in the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) franchise , will open in Japan on Friday, before the Golden Week holidays.