NHK Celebrates 50 Years of Super Sentai with New Poll

Vote for your favorite Sentai series, hero, robot

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for NHK BS revealed on March 29 that the Zen Super Sentai Dai Tohyo (All Super Sentai Grand Vote) poll will open on April 5. A video introducing the Super Sentai franchise aired on March 29.

Image via x.com ©NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation).

NHK BS 03/29 14:00 All Super Sentai Grand Vote PR. Voting starts on April 5!

According to NHK 's website, the poll is part of NHKs Zen Maru Maru Dai Tohyo (All [enter name] Grand Vote) television program. This is the first time in three years the program is covering Super Sentai. This year's vote is in celebration of Super Sentai's 50th anniversary. Participants can vote on their favorite Sentai series (of 49), Sentai hero (of 300), and Sentai robot (of 160). Voting began on April 5 at 4:00 p.m. Japan Time, and ends on May 6 at 11:59 p.m. Japan Time.

Zen Super Sentai Dai Tohyo is set to air on NHK BS on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. Following the broadcast, the program will be available on NHKs streaming service NHK + for one week. Viewers must pay the NHK license fee to access NHK +.