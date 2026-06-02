JoJo's Hirohiko Araki Designs Curtains for Kyūshū's Biggest Kabuki Theater

Hakataza theater commemorate legendary name succession for 2 Kabuki actors

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga creator Hirohiko Araki designed the art emblazoned on special stage curtains for the Hakataza, the largest kabuki theater on the Japanese island of Kyūshū, this month. The curtains feature Kabuki actors Onoe Kikugorō VIII and Onoe Kikunosuke VI.

The theater is using these curtains during the Grand Kabuki performances on June 2-22, to commemorate these two actors becoming the latest to assume the mantles of two legendary stage names.

Onoe Kikugorō VIII (Kazuyasu Terajima) previously held the stage name Onoe Kikunosuke V before inheriting his father's stage name. Onoe Kikugorō VIII's eldest son, Onoe Kikunosuke VI (Kazufumi Terajima), inherited his father's previous stage name.