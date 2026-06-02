'Fired? But I Maintain All the Software!' Light Novels Get TV Anime

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club © Yuki Kashirome, icchi

Publisher Shufu to Seikatsu Sha announced on Wednesday that Yuki Kashirome 's Fired? But I Maintain All the Software! ( E, Shanai System Subete Wanope Shiteiru Watashi wo Kaiko desu ka? ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation . The announcement did not reveal any further details on the anime.

J-Novel Club publishes both the light novels and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Once the sole engineer maintaining the systems at her company, Ai Sato is laid off without warning one day. (Apparently, the new CEO doesn't approve of cosplaying at work... Rude!) Moping won't pay the bills, so Ai sets out to find a new job—only to bump into an old friend, Kenta Suzuki, who just so happens to need a business partner. Together, they'll run a coding school for people truly in need. Their first student is of course...a salaryman hoping to improve his relationship with his family? Each new recruit that follows seems to be struggling under modern expectations: from a harried woman determined to prove her worth at work, to a jobless hopeful who wants to fulfill his mother's dream, and more. If Ai wants to bring out their best, she'll need to teach them a lesson in not just coding skills but also how to build up their confidence!

Yuki Kashirome serialized the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November to December 2020, with an epilogue chapter in July 2022. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the first print novel volume in May 2021, with illustrations by icchi . The fourth novel volume shipped in March 2025.

io launched the manga adaptation in Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! (now Comic PASH! neo) manga website in August 2022. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in May 2025, and will release the fifth volume on June 5.

Source: Comic Natalie

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