Unseen Studio's Kemuri Game Streams 1st Gameplay Trailer

Yokai possession action game launches on PS5 in 2027

Game director Ikumi Nakamura 's Unseen game studio unveiled the first gameplay trailer for its Kemuri game during Sony 's "Stage of Play" livestream on Tuesday.

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The game will launch for the5 in 2027.

The game features solo or up 3-person co-op play where players take on the role of Yokai Hunters.

Nakamura worked on CAPCOM 's Okami as an environment artist and on Platinum Games ' Bayonetta as a concept artist. Nakamura then worked as creative director, art director, and concept artist at Tango Gameworks and Zenimax for nine years. She served as a concept artist on Tango Gameworks' The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 games.

Nakamura wrote the story, scenario, and character settings for Ghostwire: Tokyo . She also designed concept art for characters, creatures, and the setting key visual. She had worked on Ghostwire: Tokyo for several years before leaving the project.

Nakamura announced her departure from Tango Gameworks in September 2019. She later announced that she was establishing an independent studio in March 2021 in her "Remnant Tour" documentary. Nakamura established her Unseen studio in 2022.