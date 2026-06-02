Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Game Showcases Knights of Doom in Trailer

Knights of Doom team includes Magneto, Green Goblin, Carnage

Sony Interactive Entertainment presented a new trailer for PlayStation Studios , Arc System Works , and Marvel Games' Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls 4v4 tag team fighter game during its "State of Play" livestream on Tuesday. The trailer highlights the Knights of Doom, featuring Magneto, Green Goblin, and Carnage.

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The voice cast for the characters includes:

SungWon Cho as Doctor Doom

as Doctor Doom James Arnold Taylor as Magneto

as Magneto Steve Blum as Green Goblin

Kellen Goff as Carnage

The trailer also reveals New York Night as a stage.

The game will launch for PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 6 (August 7 in Japan).

The game's Ultimate Edition includes pre-order bonuses, five character costumes, animated chromatic colors unlocked for all 20 launch characters, and the Year One pass that will include four characters and one stage.

Other launch characters include: Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Peni Parker, Star-Lord, Storm, Wolverine, Magik, Danger, Doctor Doom, and Ghost Rider.

The game will have an Episode Mode single-player game mode, which will present a story in a motion comic format. The developers stated "a renowned writer from the original Marvel Comics " is helping build the world and write the story of Episode Mode.

Source: Sony's State of Play livestream