'Can I take your photo?' Manga Moves Serialization to Young King Magazine on June 22

Image via Amazon © Shiro, Shonengahosha

Can I take your photo?

Shōnengahōsha

The July issue of'smagazine announced on May 29 that Shiro's) manga will move to'smagazine, starting in its 14th issue on June 22.

AI localization company Orange Inc. 's emaqi e-bookstore service publishes the manga in English, and describes the story:

A high school girl struggling with self-confidence discovers photography, connecting with the world through her camera lens. This unique slice-of-life manga portrays the interactions between girls through their shared hobby of photography.

Shiro launched the manga in Young King Ours magazine in August 2019. Shōnengahōsha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on April 27.

The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2023.

Shiro launched the earlier Encouragement of Climb ( Yama no Susume ) manga in Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star magazine in 2011. JManga published some of the manga in English before the site shut down. This manga inspired a television anime. The first season debuted in 2013, followed by the second season in 2014. The third television anime season premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired in Japan. The anime inspired the Yama no Susume: Omoide Present (Memories Present) original video anime ( OVA ) in 2017. The latest anime based on the manga titled Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit premiered in October 2022, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.