Fire Emblem Engage Manga Heads Towards Climax

Manga adaptation debuted in May 2023

Kazurō Kyō announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that the Fire Emblem Engage manga adaptation of Nintendo 's strategy RPG will reach its climax soon.

Kyō launched the manga in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine and on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in May 2023. Shueisha shipped the seventh compiled book volume on May 1.



Nintendo describes the story:

In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One-thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny—to collect Emblem Rings and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos.

Nintendo released the game for Nintendo Switch in January 2023.

Nintendo launched the Fire Emblem Shadows game for iOS and Android last September.

The company announced in September that Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave , a new game in the Fire Emblem strategy RPG series, will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.