Silent Hill f, KPop Demon Hunters, Exit 8 Win Awards at Golden Trailer Awards

Image via Silent Hill X/Twitter account ©2025 Konami Digital Entertainment

The Golden Trailer Awards — which recognize the year's most outstanding achievements in film marketing — announced the winners on Thursday. Konami 's Silent Hill f , the recent spinoff game in the franchise, won the "Best Video Game Trailer." Netflix 's KPop Demon Hunters won the award for "Best Animation/Family Poster," and the live-action film of KOTAKE CREATE 's infinite-loop horror game Exit 8 ( 8-ban Deguchi ) won the award for "Best Foreign Horror."

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc film was nominated for "Best Foreign Animation/Family," but lost to TNT4 CHANNEL's ALICE IN WONDERLAND .

Legendary Entertainment 's live-action film of CAPCOM 's Street Fighter game series was nominated in the "Best Action TV Spot" category for its video from last year's Game Awards, but lost to One Battle After Another .

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination, and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — was nominated for "Best Animation/Family TV Spot" for its "Go" video, but lost to Hoppers .

The live-action series based on Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga got a nomination in the "Best Animation/Family TV Spot - TV/Streaming Series" for its "Pirate" trailer and in the "Best Action TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series" category for "Luffylicious, Nami The Navigator, Sanji's Cooking, Usopptastic, Zorofying."

The awards ceremony took place on May 28 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills.

Source: Press release