Nyankees' Atsushi Okada Launches Tataki the Side Hustle Manga

Manga centers on 3 young men doing hits on criminals

Image via Atsushi Okada's X/Twitter account © Atsushi Okada, Shogakukan

Manga creator Atsushi Okada launched a new manga titled Tataki the Side Hustle in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE service on May 30.

The manga centers on three young men working at a laundry service store in a run-down commercial district. Inspired by fictional heroes, they take on a dangerous "side hustle," donning heroic alternate identites and targeting criminals and getting their money.

Okada launched the Nyankees manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in July 2016, and ended the manga in August 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in September 2019. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.

Okada launched the Sо̄sei Yūgi (Twin Game) manga Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in April 2021, and ended it with its fifth volume in July 2022.

Source: Manga One

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