Shinrei Tantei Yakumo Initial File Novels' Manga Adaptation Resumes

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of author Manabu Kaminaga announced on May 29 that Shinrei Tantei Yakumo INITIAL FILE Shikō no Bias ( Psychic Detective Yakumo INITIAL FILE: Bias of Thought) manga, the adaptation of Kaminaga's Shinrei Tantei Yakumo INITIAL FILE novel series, will resume serialization on June 5.

Image via Manabu Kaminaga's X/Twitter account ©Manabu Kaminaga, Suzuki Oda, Kadokawa

The manga adaptation launched on Kadokawa 's KadoComi app in June 2025, to celebrate the novel series' 20th anniversary. Suzuka Oda , who drew the Psychic Detective Yakumo manga, is also drawing the Shinrei Tantei Yakumo INITIAL FILE Shikō no Bias manga.

The series sees mathematician Gakuto Mikoshiba, from Kaminaga's other series Kakuritsu Sōsa-ka (Probability Investigator), battle wits with Yakumo Saito from the Psychic Detective Yakumo series.

Kaminaga launched the Psychic Detective Yakumo series in 2004. The novel series also includes eight spinoff novel books. The novels have 7 million copies in print. The series ended with the 12th compiled book volume in May 2020.

The novels inspired a television anime in 2010. Sentai Filmworks acquired the title in 2013, and released it on DVD that same year, and on Blu-ray Disc in 2014.

The story also inspired a 2006 live-action television series, as well as several stage plays and two manga series. Ritsu Miyako drew one manga series in Hakusensha 's Bessatsu Hana to Yume magazine from 2007 to 2008, and Hakusensha released two compiled book volumes. Suzuka Oda also drew a separate manga adaptation that ran in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine from 2009 until June 2016. Kadokawa published 14 volumes for the manga.

Source: Manabu Kaminaga 's X/ Twitter account

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