Silent Hil:l Townfall Game Launches on September 24

Screen Burn, Annapurna Interactive co-develop game for PS5, PC

Konami announced during Sony 's "State of Play" livestream on Tuesday that Screen Burn and Annapurna Interactive's Silent Hill: Townfall game will launch on PlayStation 5 on September 24.

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The game will also launch on PC viaandStore.

Konami describes the game:

Simon Ordell is called back to the island of St. Amelia to ‘put things right’, encountering a town lying quiet beneath a heavy fog, seemingly abandoned but not at rest. Venturing deeper, and driven to understand his connection to the place and its inhabitants, Simon begins to discover fragments of a past rising to the surface.

Experienced entirely in first person, Simon must explore, evade, and survive using a limited set of weapons and tools, including the CRTV, a pocket television used to tune into unstable signals. Evasion is tense; combat is frenetic, while narrative driven puzzles reveal a truth that refuses to stay submerged. Silent Hill: Townfall is a full-length, self-contained psychological horror set against the cold, isolated backdrop of Scotland, 1996.

Konami announced Silent Hill: Townfall in 2022 alongside other Silent Hill projects that have since debuted, such as Silent Hill f and a Silent Hill 2 remake. The game is a co-production between Screen Burn (formerly No Code) ( Stories Untold, Observation ) and Annapurna Interactive ( Stray ).

Silent Hill f launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in September 2025. The game exceeded 2 million units in cumulative worldwide shipments, as of May 13. The cumulative total includes physical copies and digital downloads of the game.

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 Remake launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam . Bloober Team and Konami announced in February 2025 they are working on a new project together. The new project will be based on a Konami IP. Konami will also retain rights and serve as the publisher for the game.

Konami confirmed earlier this month that it is working on a new Silent Hill title, along with the previously announced remake of the first game.