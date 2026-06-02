The Duke's Son Claims He Won't Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration Anime's Video Reveals More Staff, Theme Songs, July 4 Debut

The official website for the television anime of writer Kei Misawa and artist Natsu Mizuno 's The Duke's Son Claims He Won't Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration ( "Kimi o Koi Suru Ki wa Nai" to Itta Jiki Kōshaku-sama ga Nazeka Dekiai Shitekimasu ) manga unveiled the main promotional video and a new visual for the anime on Wednesday. The video announces more staff members and the July 4 premiere for the anime. It also announces and previews the anime's opening theme song "Itsuka Chanto." (Sometime, Properly.) by Riria. , and announces the ending theme song "Saishūkai" (Final Episode) by sorato .

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The anime will premiere in the "Numanimation" programming block on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels on July 4 at 25:30 (effectively, July 5 at 1:20 a.m.), and then it will run on BS Asahi .

The newly announced staff members include:

Flex Comix describes the manga's story:

Elsa, the daughter of a fallen aristocrat, receives news.

It was a marriage proposal from Julius, a very elite nobleman.

Elsa is wondering, "Why would such a distinguished man marry me?"

But after the wedding, Julius, who had been kind and gentle up to that point, changed completely! In a cold voice, he tells her, "I have no intention of loving you."

The anime stars:

Hitoyuki Matsui ( Dokkoida?! , Puppet Master Sakon ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and Grass with Kaoru Suzuki credited for planning technical direction. Tomoko Konparu ( Blue Spring Ride , Dance with Devils ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yūko Yahiro ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai , Attack on Titan: Junior High ) is designing the characters. MICHIRU ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Given) is composing the music. Saber Links is working on sound production.

Misawa and Mizuno debuted the series on the BookLive digital bookstore in February 2021. Flex Comix shipped the fifth volume on March 13. Flex Comix also offers the manga in English on various digital platforms.