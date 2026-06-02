Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Game to Launch on October 2

Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War included as pre-order bonus

Bandai Namco announced during Sony 's "State of Play" livestream on Tuesday that Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve , the newest game in its Ace Combat modern air combat franchise , will launch on October 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Players will also receive Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War as a pre-order bonus for the game.

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Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

PlayStation

PlayStation

Steam

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition

released thegame in January 2019 for4 (withVR support) and Xbox One, and in February 2019 for PC via. The game was originally slated for 2017, but was delayed to 2018 before the latest delay to 2019. The game is also available to play on the Xbox Series X|S. launched digitally exclusively for the Switch in July 2024.

Namco released the first Ace Combat game in 1992.

Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Kazutoki Kono stated in 2021 that the next Ace Combat entry was in development.

Source: Sony 's State of Play livestream

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.