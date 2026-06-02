News
Dynasty Warriors 3 Remastered Game's Trailer Confirms Ziluan, October 1 Launch
posted on by Anita Tai
Game launches for PS5, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam
Koei Tecmo confirmed the addition of Dynasty Warriors: Origins protagonist Ziluan and the October 1 launch for Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered, a remastered version of its original 2001 game, in a new trailer during Sony's "State of Play" livestream on Tuesday.
The game will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 1 after a delay from its originally scheduled release of March 19. The game will also run on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
The original game launched for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, and later ran on the Xbox in 2002.
The Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Shin Sangoku Musō Origins) game received a version for Switch 2 on January 22. The game launched for PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2025.
Source: Sony's State of Play livestream