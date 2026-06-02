Dynasty Warriors 3 Remastered Game's Trailer Confirms Ziluan, October 1 Launch

Koei Tecmo confirmed the addition of Dynasty Warriors: Origins protagonist Ziluan and the October 1 launch for Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered , a remastered version of its original 2001 game, in a new trailer during Sony 's "State of Play" livestream on Tuesday.

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The game will launch for the5 on October 1 after a delay from its originally scheduled release of March 19. The game will also run onSwitch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via

The original game launched for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, and later ran on the Xbox in 2002.

The Dynasty Warriors: Origins ( Shin Sangoku Musō Origins ) game received a version for Switch 2 on January 22. The game launched for PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2025.