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Shin-Ei Makes Net Anime for Lotte's Chocolate Pie no Mi Snacks
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japanese chocolate and snack maker Lotte Chocolate announced on Monday it has partnered with animation studio Shin-Ei for a new Pie no Mi web anime series, Pie no Mi: Oshi no Mori he Yōkoso (Pie no Mi: Welcome to Oshi Forest). The series will debut on the Lotte Chocolate YouTube channel on June 4 at 12:00 a.m. Japan Time (June 3 at 11:00 a.m. EDT).
＼🌳 『パイの実』㊗️アニメ化🌳／— ロッテ コアラの実◎【公式】 (@lotte_koalanomi) June 1, 2026
48年目にして、まさかの…
『パイの実』のアニメ化が決定！🎉
ぼくたちが喋って動いちゃうよ🕺
楽しみに待っててね！
【6月4日(木)0:00公開！】
公式YouTubeチャンネルで配信スタート🎥https://t.co/DnK5qUUzN0#パイの実 #推しの森 pic.twitter.com/LQmWxiVmUf
The Pie no Mi web anime series stars Yumiko Kobayashi and Rie Hikisaka. Kobayashi is best known as Shinosuke “Shin-chan” Nohara from Crayon Shin-chan. Hikisaka provided the voice for Hana Nono/Cure Yell in 2018s Hugtto! Precure. The series will also star Akihiro Tajima, Shun Kimeda, Hana Tamegai, Marie Ōi, Shōta Hayama, Rina Honnizumi, Kōsuke Echigoya, Satsumi Matsuda, and Hinata Tadokoro.
Kazunori Minagawa and Miki Minagawa is directing the web series with key animation by Kazunori Minagawa and Miki Minagawa, and scripts by Yūko Kakihara and Azusa Serikawa.
The Pie no Mi: Oshi no Mori he Yōkoso web series adapts the four-panel manga series of the same name. Yuri Fujimaru writes the manga, and Aya Matsui illustrates it for release every Friday on the series' website.
Sources: Lotte Koala no Mi's X/Twitter account, Cinema Today, Anime Hack, Pie no Mi: Oshi no Mori he Yōkoso's website via Hachima Kikō