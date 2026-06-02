Shin-Ei Makes Net Anime for Lotte's Chocolate Pie no Mi Snacks

Image via x.com ©LOTTE

Japanese chocolate and snack maker Lotte Chocolate announced on Monday it has partnered with animation studio Shin-Ei for a new Pie no Mi web anime series, Pie no Mi: Oshi no Mori he Yōkoso (Pie no Mi: Welcome to Oshi Forest). The series will debut on the Lotte Chocolate YouTube channel on June 4 at 12:00 a.m. Japan Time (June 3 at 11:00 a.m. EDT).

The Pie no Mi web anime series stars Yumiko Kobayashi and Rie Hikisaka . Kobayashi is best known as Shinosuke “Shin-chan” Nohara from Crayon Shin-chan . Hikisaka provided the voice for Hana Nono/Cure Yell in 2018s Hugtto! Precure . The series will also star Akihiro Tajima , Shun Kimeda , Hana Tamegai , Marie Ōi , Shōta Hayama , Rina Honnizumi , Kōsuke Echigoya , Satsumi Matsuda , and Hinata Tadokoro .

Kazunori Minagawa and Miki Minagawa is directing the web series with key animation by Kazunori Minagawa and Miki Minagawa , and scripts by Yūko Kakihara and Azusa Serikawa .

The Pie no Mi: Oshi no Mori he Yōkoso web series adapts the four-panel manga series of the same name. Yuri Fujimaru writes the manga, and Aya Matsui illustrates it for release every Friday on the series' website.