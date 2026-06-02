REDICE Studio's Overgeared Webtoon Gets Tempal TV Anime in October

South Korean webtoon studio REDICE Studio announced on Wednesday that its Overgeared webtoon is inspiring a television anime adaptation titled Tempal ~Item no Chikara~ (Tempal ~The Power of Items~). The anime will premiere in October.

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Image via Tempal anime's website ©TEMPAL Animation Partners

Yen Press publishes the webtoon in English under its Ize Press label. Yen Press describes the story:

Youngwoo Shin is a deadbeat in real life, working odd jobs to barely pay off his loans. Even his family has written him off as a hopeless video game addict. But when he logs in to the massively popular VR game Satisfy, Youngwoo becomes Grid the Warrior…who is also painfully mediocre. Everything changes when he stumbles across a tome containing the lost knowledge of a legendary blacksmith. The catch is, using it resets all his levels! In order to survive after being forced back to square one, Grid will need to hone his skills and gather reliable allies…or not! Who needs all that when you're decked out in god-tier items?!

The cast includes:

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Grid

Image via Tempal anime's website ©TEMPAL Animation Partners

Asami Seto as Yura

Image via Tempal anime's website ©TEMPAL Animation Partners

Ayako Kōno ( Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night ) is directing the film at J.C. Staff , with EGG FIRM producing the anime. Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Uncle From Another World , Blue Miburo ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Kenta Ihara ( Demon Lord 2099 , I Want to End This Love Game ) is designing the characters. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music. Pony Canyon is credited for music production.

The webtoon is based on a web novel by Park Saenal. Lee Dong-Wook is writing the webtoon, and Team Argo is drawing the art.

Yen Press released the 10th volume of the webtoon on May 19.

Sources: Tempal anime's website, Comic Natalie