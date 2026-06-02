News
Skeleton Knight in Another World Anime Season 2 Premieres on July 4
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime season based on Ennki Hakari's Skeleton Knight in Another World (Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechū or Skeleton Knight, going out to the parallel universe) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the anime's second season will premiere on the AT-X channel on July 4 at 8:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m.), and will also debut streaming on d Anime Store and ABEMA at the same time. The first episode of the second season will then have a repeat broadcast on AT-X on July 6, before running on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 9. The anime will also air on Sun TV, but it does not yet have a premiere date on the channel.
Katsumi Ono returns to direct the second season at Aura Studio. Character designer Tōru Imanishi, monster designer Yoshihiro Nagamori, and sound director Satoshi Motoyama all return for the second season.
Toshizo Nemoto (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime fourth season, Inu X Boku Secret Service) is now in charge of series scripts, replacing Takeshi Kikuchi. First season sub-character designer Hideki Inoue is replaced by Chisa Shibata (7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life, Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy), and Jia Fang Lu (My Clueless First Friend) replaces art director Kenta Tsuboi. Other new staff includes color key artist Harue Ono (MAD BOX, replacing Chiho Nakamura), CGI director Tomotaka Aoki (Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3), and animation producer Yasuhiro Uema.
The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streams an English dub.
Sources: Skeleton Knight in Another World anime's website, Comic Natalie