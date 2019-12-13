No More Heroes III Game Unveils New Trailer

Game ships for Switch in 2020

Nintendo began streaming a trailer for Grasshopper Manufacture 's No More Heroes III game on Thursday.

The game will ship for the Nintendo Switch in 2020

The returning staff includes writer and Grasshopper Manufacture founder Goichi "Suda51" Suda. Robin Atkin Downes and Paula Tiso are reprising their roles as Travis Touchdown and Silvia Christel, respectively.

Grasshopper Manufacture released the first No More Heroes game for the Wii in 2007, and later for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. A sequel, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle , shipped on the Wii in 2010. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launched on the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on January 18, and it also released on the PlayStation 4 and PC on October 17.