World End Economica Anime's Kickstarter Campaign Reaches Goal

Campaign ends on January 4

Game developer Spicy Tails' Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for an anime of its World End Economica visual novel reached its 5 million yen (about US$45,680) goal on Saturday.

The campaign has raised 5,070,385 yen (about US$46,330) as of press time, and will end on January 4. The campaign launched on November 14.

The anime project also has a Campfire campaign that has also surpassed its goal of 5,000,000 yen. The campaign has raised 14,660,500 yen (about US$133,950) as of press time and will end on January 4.

Visual novel publisher Sekai Project released the first visual novel episode of World End Economica on Steam in 2014, then launched a Kickstarter to localize the second and third episodes.

Sekai Project describes the story:

Written by Isuna Hasekura , the author of Spice and Wolf , World End Economica is a three-part visual novel set in the far future on the moon, 16 years after humans have begun to colonize it. A young boy named Haru has been chasing his wildest dream -- to stand where no man has stood before. To do so he needs capital... a ludicrous amount of capital. What better place to get that much money than by using the stock market?

Sekai Project announced in 2016 that it would release the game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2017. The release has been delayed, and Sekai Project stated on July 1 that it is "in the process of finalizing the port." The company plans to release the game digitally via the PlayStation Network , and will team with Limited Run Games to release a physical edition. The release will feature all three chapters of the game.

The first episode of the game launched in Japan in 2011, followed by the second episode in 2012, and the third episode in August 2013.

Source: Kickstarter via Siliconera