News
In Memoriam
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Maeghan Albach
Voice Actress
Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone, Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Kinryuu Arimoto
Voice Actor
One Piece, Psycho-Pass, Fullmetal Alchemist
Rene Auberjonois
Actor
Star Trek: Deep Space 9, Little Nemo, The Cat Returns
Robert Axelrod
Voice Actor
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Digimon Adventure
Hideo Azuma
Manga Creator
Olympus no Poron, Nanako SOS, Disappearance Diary
Yuzuru Fujimoto
Voice Actor
Appleseed, Gigantor, Ninja Scroll
Rutger Hauer
Actor
Blade Runner, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kingdom Hearts III
James Hudnall
Comic Writer/Manga Adapter
Espers, Legends of the Dark Knight comics, Macross II manga
Etsuko Ichihara
Screen and Voice Actress
Manga Nihon Mukashi Banashi, Cyborg 009, your name.
Makio Inoue
Voice Actor
Lupin III, Space Pirate Captain Harlock
Monkey Punch (real name: Kazuhiko Katō)
Manga Creator
Lupin III
Kazuko Nakamura (real name: Kazuko Katō)
Animator
Hakujaden/The White Snake, Astro Boy, Princess Knight
Tadashi Katō
Manga Creator
The Chef, The Chef Shinshō, The Chef Final, The Chef Alive
Kiyoshi Kawakubo
Voice Actor
Gurren Lagann, Bubblegum Crisis, D.Gray-man
Kei
Bassist in Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas
Theme songs for Baki, Hunter × Hunter, Parasyte -the maxim-
Gabe Khouth
Voice Actor
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Dragon Ball Z
John Kirby
Attorney
Namesake for Nintendo's "Kirby" character
Taichi Kiriyama
Manga Creator/Character Designer
Sexfriend, MAID iN HEAVEN SuperS
Johnny Kitagawa
Founder of Johnny & Associates
Kazuo Koike
Manga Creator
Lone Wolf and Cub, Crying Freeman, Lady Snowblood
Michael Lindsay
Voice Actor
Bleach, Naruto, Digimon Adventure
Pua Magasiva
Actor
Power Rangers Ninja Storm, Shortland Street
Taku Mayumura
Author
Psychic School Wars (Nerawareta Gakuen), The Order to Stop Construction (Kōji Chūshi Meirei), Administrator
Syd Mead
Designer, Illustrator, Artist
Blade Runner, Tron, Aliens, Turn A Gundam
[email protected] (real name: Yōsuke Miyauchi)
Hekuto Pascal band member
Theme song for The Case of Hana & Alice
Ai Morinaga
Manga Creator
Your & My Secret, Junkers Come Here, Duck Prince
Tadashi Nakamura
Voice Actor
Giant Robo, Kyojin no Hoshi, Mirai
Makoto Ogino
Manga Creator
Kujakuoh, Kujakuoh: Sengoku Tensei, Kujakuoh Rising, The Gun Spirit
Kakashi Oniyazu
Manga Creator/Artist
Though You May Burn to Ash
Sakuya
Light Novel Author
Cut & Paste de Kono Sekai de Ikiteiru
Yasuta Sato
Founder of Takara
Yū Shimaka
Voice Actor
Disney works, Kingdom Hearts, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
Fuyumi Shiraishi
Voice Actress
Kyojin no Hoshi, The Monster Kid, Mobile Suit Gundam
Konami Sonoda
Manga Creator
ChocoMimi
Yukihiro Takiguchi
Actor/Voice Actor
The World Yamizukan anime; live-action Seven Days, Kamen Rider Drive
Russi Taylor
Voice Actress
Disney works, Kingdom Hearts, The Simpsons, Shin-chan, Pom Poko
wowaka
Vocalist/Guitarist for Hitorie and Vocaloid Producer
Theme songs for Divine Gate, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Yū Yamauchi
Drummer
Drummer that composer Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Guilty Crown, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) employed for his various pieces and songs
Takumi Yoshino
Light Novel Author
Rain, Bōkyaku no Haō Roland