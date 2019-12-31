News
In Memoriam

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
To those who left us in 2019

ANN wishes to honor the 36 victims of the horrific fire at Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio building on July 18.


Maeghan Albach
Voice Actress
Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone, Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Kinryuu Arimoto
Voice Actor
One Piece, Psycho-Pass, Fullmetal Alchemist

Rene Auberjonois
Actor
Star Trek: Deep Space 9, Little Nemo, The Cat Returns

Robert Axelrod
Voice Actor
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Digimon Adventure

Hideo Azuma
Manga Creator
Olympus no Poron, Nanako SOS, Disappearance Diary

Yuzuru Fujimoto
Voice Actor
Appleseed, Gigantor, Ninja Scroll

Rutger Hauer
Actor
Blade Runner, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kingdom Hearts III

James Hudnall
Comic Writer/Manga Adapter
Espers, Legends of the Dark Knight comics, Macross II manga

Etsuko Ichihara
Screen and Voice Actress
Manga Nihon Mukashi Banashi, Cyborg 009, your name.

Makio Inoue
Voice Actor
Lupin III, Space Pirate Captain Harlock

Monkey Punch (real name: Kazuhiko Katō)
Manga Creator
Lupin III

Kazuko Nakamura (real name: Kazuko Katō)
Animator
Hakujaden/The White Snake, Astro Boy, Princess Knight

Tadashi Katō
Manga Creator
The Chef, The Chef Shinshō, The Chef Final, The Chef Alive

Kiyoshi Kawakubo
Voice Actor
Gurren Lagann, Bubblegum Crisis, D.Gray-man

Kei
Bassist in Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas
Theme songs for Baki, Hunter × Hunter, Parasyte -the maxim-

Gabe Khouth
Voice Actor
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Dragon Ball Z

John Kirby
Attorney
Namesake for Nintendo's "Kirby" character

Taichi Kiriyama
Manga Creator/Character Designer
Sexfriend, MAID iN HEAVEN SuperS

Johnny Kitagawa
Founder of Johnny & Associates

Kazuo Koike
Manga Creator
Lone Wolf and Cub, Crying Freeman, Lady Snowblood

Michael Lindsay
Voice Actor
Bleach, Naruto, Digimon Adventure

Pua Magasiva
Actor
Power Rangers Ninja Storm, Shortland Street

Taku Mayumura
Author
Psychic School Wars (Nerawareta Gakuen), The Order to Stop Construction (Kōji Chūshi Meirei), Administrator

Syd Mead
Designer, Illustrator, Artist
Blade Runner, Tron, Aliens, Turn A Gundam

[email protected] (real name: Yōsuke Miyauchi)
Hekuto Pascal band member
Theme song for The Case of Hana & Alice

Ai Morinaga
Manga Creator
Your & My Secret, Junkers Come Here, Duck Prince

Tadashi Nakamura
Voice Actor
Giant Robo, Kyojin no Hoshi, Mirai

Makoto Ogino
Manga Creator
Kujakuoh, Kujakuoh: Sengoku Tensei, Kujakuoh Rising, The Gun Spirit

Kakashi Oniyazu
Manga Creator/Artist
Though You May Burn to Ash

Sakuya
Light Novel Author
Cut & Paste de Kono Sekai de Ikiteiru

Yasuta Sato
Founder of Takara

Yū Shimaka
Voice Actor
Disney works, Kingdom Hearts, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Fuyumi Shiraishi
Voice Actress
Kyojin no Hoshi, The Monster Kid, Mobile Suit Gundam

Konami Sonoda
Manga Creator
ChocoMimi

Yukihiro Takiguchi
Actor/Voice Actor
The World Yamizukan anime; live-action Seven Days, Kamen Rider Drive

Russi Taylor
Voice Actress
Disney works, Kingdom Hearts, The Simpsons, Shin-chan, Pom Poko

wowaka
Vocalist/Guitarist for Hitorie and Vocaloid Producer
Theme songs for Divine Gate, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Yū Yamauchi
Drummer
Drummer that composer Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Guilty Crown, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) employed for his various pieces and songs

Takumi Yoshino
Light Novel Author
Rain, Bōkyaku no Haō Roland

