Fate/strange Fake Novels Get Animated Promotional Video

The Dengeki Bunko light novel label began streaming a 30-second animated promotional video on Tuesday for Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake light novel series. The ad commemorates the sixth light novel volume's release on January 10.

Yuuki Ono narrates the commercial as Saber. Takahito Sakazume (action animation director for Fate/Apocrypha , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale ) directed and storyboarded the commercial, and A-1 Pictures animated the ad. SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]'s song "Belong" features in the ad.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) launched the novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in 2015. Morii launched a manga adaptation in 2016, and the fourth volume shipped on October 4.

The manga ranked at #7 in a 2018 AnimeJapan poll asking fans what manga they most want to get an anime adaptation.

The novels take place in a city called Snowfield in the United States a few years after the fifth Holy Grail War, and center on a "completely false Holy Grail War."

