Final Fantasy VII Remake's Theme Song Trailer Previews Crossdressing Cloud (Update)

The official YouTube channel for the Final Fantasy franchise began streaming a theme song trailer and behind-the-scenes video for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Remake game on Friday. The videos preview the theme song "Hollow," performed by Yosh ( Survive Said the Prophet ). Final Fantasy series composer Nobuo Uematsu composed the song.

Additionally, Square Enix announced on Friday that the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour will run from June 2020 to February 2021. The tour will debut in Los Angeles on June 14 and end at Tokyo International Forum Hall A on February 12-13, 2021. The tour will also run in Singapore, Dallas, Phoenix, New York, Chicago, London, Bangkok, and Denver. Distant Worlds: music from Final Fantasy concert tour conductor Arnie Roth is returning to conduct the tour, which will feature an orchestra and choir performing while game videos play on a large screen.

Square Enix announced earlier this month that the PlayStation 4 game has been delayed from March 3 to April 10. The game was set to be a PlayStation exclusive until March 3, 2021. The announcement did not confirm if that date has also been extended.

The game will have Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and 1st Class Editions. The Deluxe Edition contains an art book, a mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Cactuar. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital art book, a digital mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Carbuncle and Cactuar. The 1st Class Edition includes all the content from the Deluxe Edition, a DLC Materia for Carbuncle, as well as a Play Arts Kai figure named "Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona." People who pre-order the game will receive a DLC Materia for Chocobo Chick. Digital pre-orders will also include a theme for the PS4 menu.

Tetsuya Nomura confirmed in an interview in November 2018 that the remake was the next PR priority for Square Enix after the release of Kingdom Hearts III this past January. Nomura is returning to the remake game as its director after serving as the character designer for the original game, and Kazushige Nojima is also returning to write the scenario.

Square Enix stated in a Japanese news post for the game in May, "production is underway on the work as multiple parts."

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.

Update: Concert tour information added. Source: Square Enix