Funimation Adds Astro Boy, Kimba, Princess Knight, Revolutionary Girl Utena, Nadesico Anime to Catalog

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Adolescence of Utena, Nadesico: Prince of Darkness anime films

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the following anime from Nozomi Entertainment on Tuesday:

The anime will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Astro Boy, Kimba the White Lion, and Princess Knight will stream in English. The other anime will stream in English and in Japanese with English subtitles.

Source: Funimation

