Funimation Adds Astro Boy, Kimba, Princess Knight, Revolutionary Girl Utena, Nadesico Anime to Catalog
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Adolescence of Utena, Nadesico: Prince of Darkness anime films
Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the following anime from Nozomi Entertainment on Tuesday:
- Astro Boy (1963)
- Kimba the White Lion (1965)
- Princess Knight
- Revolutionary Girl Utena
- The Adolescence of Utena anime film
- Martian Successor Nadesico
- Martian Successor Nadesico: Prince of Darkness anime film
The anime will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Astro Boy, Kimba the White Lion, and Princess Knight will stream in English. The other anime will stream in English and in Japanese with English subtitles.
Source: Funimation