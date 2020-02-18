Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Games Launch on Xbox One

Collections debuted on Xbox One on Tuesday

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue games on the Xbox One on Tuesday . The company had revealed in November that the games would debut for the Xbox One this year.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX includes:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

(HD Remastered cinematics) Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue includes:

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

(movie) Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

The company will release the Final Fantasy VII , Final Fantasy VIII Remastered , Final Fantasy IX , Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster , Final Fantasy XII THE ZODIAC AGE , Final Fantasy XIII , Final Fantasy XIII-2 , and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII games for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Final Fantasy XV is currently available on the service, and the games remaining games will be released sequentially beginning in 2020. Square Enix previously released all the Final Fantasy games listed above for the Xbox One.

Square Enix released Kingdom Hearts III in January 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise.

Source: Microsoft (link 2) via Nova Crystallis