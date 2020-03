Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Game's Trailer Previews 'Episode: New Hero' Story Mode

PS4/Switch/PC game launches in Japan, West in 2020

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a new trailer for the Captain Tsubasa : Rise of New Champions game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Friday. The video previews the "Episode: New Hero" story mode.

The game will launch in the Americas, Europe, and Japan this year.

The game will be the franchise 's first release for consoles in 10 years. The game will feature Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Neutral-Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. Gameplay modes will include Story Modes, Versus Mode, and Online Versus Mode.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Shueisha jointly filed a trademark for "Rise of New Champions" on September 2 that was also made public on September 17.

The Captain Tsubasa Zero ~Kimeru! Miracle Shoot~ iOS and Android game launched in Japan in October 2018.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired three television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries.

Captain Tsubasa : Rising Sun , the newest manga in the franchise , revolves around Tsubasa as he aims to participate in the Olympics as a representative from Japan. Takahashi launched the manga in the magazine in December 2013, and Shueisha shipped the 12th compiled volume in Japan on October 4. The manga will move to a new Grand Jump spinoff titled Captain Tsubasa Magazine , which will launch on April 2.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.