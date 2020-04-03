Asahinagu Manga Ends in 34th Volume

Naginata sports manga launched in 2011, inspired stage play, live-action film in 2017

Shogakukan 's listing for the 33rd compiled book volume of Ai Kozaki 's Asahinagu manga describes the volume as one of the manga's "last two volumes." The 33rd volume will ship on May 29.

Kozaki previously stated in January 2019 that the manga was planned to end last year.

The manga centers on Asahi Tōjima, a first-year high school student at Futatsuzaka High School. She had been in the art club throughout middle school, but begins training with the naginata (Japanese halberd), saying that even people without talent in sports one day can shine in the nationals the next. Along with her beloved upperclassman Maharu Miyaji, her classmate with experience in kendo Shōko Yasomura, and a girl who has worries about her height named Sakura Konno, Asahi forms a new group of "Naginata Girls."

Kozaki, the younger sister of Fire Emblem: Awakening and No More Heroes character designer Yūsuke Kozaki , launched Asahinagu in Big Comic Spirits in 2011. Shogakukan published the manga's 32nd compiled book volume on January 30. The manga won the Best General Manga award at the 60th Shogakukan Awards in 2015.

The manga inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in June 2017. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation, which premiered in September 2017.

Source: Shogakukan