Light novel-focused magazine launched in 2007

Retailer Rakuten is listing the cover for the May issue Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine , which states that the issue is the final issue of the magazine. The magazine will officially ship on Friday. The listing does not clarify if the magazine will continue in digital form or if it will be discontinued.

ASCII Media Works launched the magazine in December 2007 as a successor to the Dengeki HP magazine. The magazine started having a digital edition in 2014. The quarterly magazine focuses on light novels and manga adaptations of light novels.

The magazine was serializing the Sword Art Online Project Alicization and Sword Art Online: Girls Ops manga. Novels serializing in the magazine include Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! and Adachi to Shimamura .

Kadokawa recently ceased regular publication of its Dengeki PlayStation in March, and moved it to an irregular publishing schedule as special issues or mooks (magazine books).

Update: Dengeki Bunko Magazine confirmed the news on Friday, and stated, "while we are exploring the new shape of media, you can find our latest information online and through SNS." The announcement also stated in English that " Dengeki Bunko Magazine will be back." Source: Dengeki Bunko Magazine

Source: Rakuten