Funimation to Release New English-dubbed Episode of My Hero Academia Anime on Sunday

Funimation announced on Friday that it will release a new English-dubbed episode (episode 84) of the My Hero Academia television anime series on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Funimation explained that its staff have been "working around the clock" to find a way to bring more simuldub content to its website during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Production team members and voice actors have set up remote dubbing stations from home.

Funimation also posted a behind-the-scenes video at how the company was able to produce the new dubbed episode of My Hero Academia .

Funmation had announced on March 18 that it had temporarily paused its production of its seasonal simuldubs for anime, as it is adjusting its simuldub production to allow for production members to work from home. Simuldubs are paused for shows from the winter season and the current spring season. English-subtitled simulcast releases are still continuing as normal.