Nico Nico Chō Kaigi Plans Return in 2021 for 10th Anniversary

Dwango announced on Sunday that its Nico Nico Chō Kaigi convention will return next year with a streamed online event on April 18 to 25, 2021, and a real-world event at Makuhari Messe on April 24 and 25, 2021. The event will celebrate the convention's 10th anniversary.

Dwango canceled this year's event due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but it still hosted a streamed online event from April 12 to 19.

In addition, the official website for The Quintessential Quintuplets anime announced on Monday that the anime's event scheduled for May 16 at Nakano Sunplaza has been delayed to April 18, 2021.