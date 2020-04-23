Forest of Piano's Makoto Isshiki Launches New Manga on May 14

New manga is titled Lady Law to Nanoka no Mori

This year's combined 21st and 22nd issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Forest of Piano ( Piano no Mori ) manga creator Makoto Isshiki will launch a new manga titled Lady Law to Nanoka no Mori (Lady Law and the Seventh Day Forest) in the magazine's 24th issue on May 14.

Morning magazine editor Shinohara previously posted a listing to recruit an assistant for Isshiki on a new series that will run in Morning .

Isshiki launched the Forest of Piano manga in 1998 in Kodansha 's Young Magazine Uppers , and it ran in the magazine until the magazine ceased publication in 2004. The series resumed in Morning in 2006 and ended in 2015. Kodansha published the 26th and final volume of the series in December 2015.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in October, and it describes the series:

This is a story about a piano, pitifully abandoned in the woods, and a young boy, Kai, who grew up playing it as his favorite toy. While Kai cannot even read sheet music, one day, he meets Shuhei Amamiya, an aspiring child pianist who transfers schools from Tokyo, and their music teacher, Sosuke Ajino. Ajino was also once a gifted pianist, until a tragic accident stole his promising future from him forever. Each from a different background, the trio's personalities gravitate to one another and rebound. All the while, the piano sits patiently, awaiting a hand to play it.

The 12-episode first season of the Forest of Piano anime (pictured right) premiered on NHK in April 2018. Netflix is exclusively streaming the series. Netflix debuted new episodes inside Japan immediately after they aired on NHK , and debuted the season outside of Japan in September 2018. The anime's second season premiered in Japan in January 2019. Netflix debuted the season outside of Japan last June.