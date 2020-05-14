Yasunari Nagatoshi's Zo Zo Zombie Manga Returns in June

Manga launched in 2012, ended in 2018, inspired ongoing animated series

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Friday that Yasunari Nagatoshi will resume their Zo Zo Zombie manga in the magazine's next issue in June.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in November 2012, and ended with its 11th volume in February 2018. Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Zombie boy isn't your average kid, and while being a zombie might not at first seem like an ideal lifestyle, you'd be amazed by what this little guy is capable of. A laugh-out-loud comedy sure to have boys and girls alike rocking in their chairs!

Yen Press released the seventh volume on April 21.

Canadian toy and media company Spin Master and Shogakukan - Shueisha Production are producing an animated series based on the manga. The first five episodes launched on March 19. Crunchyroll is streaming the series, and it is also available on YouTube . The series will consist of 103 three-minute episodes.