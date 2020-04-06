Zo Zo Zombie Animated Shorts' 1st Episode Streams on YouTube

Animated series based on manga to stream weekly

The official YouTube channel for Zo Zo Zombie , Canadian toy and media company Spin Master and Shogakukan - Shueisha Production's animated series based on Yasunari Nagatoshi 's Zo Zo Zo Zombie ( Zo Zo Zo Zombie-kun ) manga, began streaming the first episode in English on Monday. The channel will debut new episodes weekly.

Crunchyroll is also streaming the series. The first five episodes launched on March 19, and one episode is premiering on the service weekly.

The series will consist of 103 three-minute episodes, and it will launch in Japan on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video .

Yen Press licensed Nagatoshi's original manga, and it describes the story:

Zombie boy isn't your average kid, and while being a zombie might not at first seem like an ideal lifestyle, you'd be amazed by what this little guy is capable of. A laugh-out-loud comedy sure to have boys and girls alike rocking in their chairs!

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in November 2012, and ended with its 12th volume in February 2018. Yen Press released the sixth volume on January 28, and it will release the seventh volume on April 21.

A two-episode short net anime adaptation debuted in March 2017.

