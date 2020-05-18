Naoko Kodama's Days of Love at Seagull Villa Yuri Manga Enters Climax

The July issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Monday that Naoko Kodama 's Days of Love at Seagull Villa ( Umineko-sō Days ) yuri manga will enter its climax in the magazine's next issue on June 18.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it will release the first compiled book volume on November 24. The company describes the story:

When Mayumi's fiancée leaves her for another woman, Mayumi impulsively decides to move away and start over again by the seaside. Once there she meets Rin, a tough but kind single mother who runs the housing complex Seagull Villa. While the two women might not have a lot in common, they're drawn to each other, and the relationship growing between them is deeper than they expected. Sail away on this tale of romance by the sea!

Kodama launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in January 2019, and Ichijinsha published the second volume on January 17.

Kodama also drew the NTR: Netsuzou Trap manga, which inspired a television anime in 2017. The manga ended in December 2017. Seven Seas published all six volumes of the manga in English, as well as Kodama's one-volume I Married My Best Friend To Shut My Parents Up manga last June.