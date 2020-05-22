Non Non Biyori TV Anime Season 3 Unveils Returning Cast & Staff, January 2021 Debut, Title

The official Twitter account for the anime of Atto 's Non Non Biyori manga unveiled the returning cast and staff, January 2021 premiere, title, and first key visual for the third television anime season on Saturday. The visual for the new Non Non Biyori Nonstop season features the familiar characters Renge, Hotaru, Natsumi and Komari in the lush, verdant countryside.

The main cast is returning for the third season:

As in previous seasons, the cast for Natsumi and Komari's older brother Suguru Koshigaya is officially credited as "?"

Shinya Kawatsura is returning to direct at SILVER LINK , and Reiko Yoshida is back to supervise the series scripts. Mai Otsuka is again designing the characters, and Kusanagi is returning to handle the background art.

Atto 's Non Non Biyori manga previously inspired two television seasons and two original anime DVDs . The first television series from director Shinya Kawatsura and anime studio SILVER LINK ( WATAMOTE , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) premiered in 2013, while the second season premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both television seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both series for North American digital and home video release.

The manga also inspired an anime film titled Non Non Biyori Vacation , which opened in Japan on August 25. The main cast and staff returned from the previous two television anime seasons for the film. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the film.

The manga takes place in the countryside, where the nearest bookstore is 20 minutes away by bicycle, a certain "Ju_p" magazine comes out on Wednesdays instead of Mondays, and the video rental store is 10 stations away. Hotaru Ichijō transfers from Tokyo to this school and readjusts to the slow life in the country. Her fellow schoolmates are Natsumi, Komari, Renge, and Komari's big brother Suguru in the third year of middle school.

Atto launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2009, and Kadokawa published the manga's 13th compiled volume on November 21. Seven Seas Entertainment releases the manga in English.