SINoALICE Smartphone Game Opens Pre-Registration Worldwide

Square Enix , Inc. and Pokelabo Inc announced on Friday that iOS pre-registration is open worldwide for the smartphone action role-playing game SINoALICE . The companies previously opened Android pre-registration for the game, and it has received more than 1.5 million pre-registrations through Google Play. The game will launch in 130 regions for iOS and in 139 regions for Android.

Pokelabo will release the game worldwide except in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau on July 1.

Nexon Korea Corporation had originally planned to release the game worldwide in July 2019, but the company delayed the release last July to an unspecified date. Pokelabo announced on March 23 that it has taken over as publisher of the game.

The game will host collaboration events with Taro Yoko's previous games NieR: Automata and NieR Replicant after launch.

Nexon describes SINoALICE :

SINoALICE is a chilling retelling of classic fairy tale within an unsettling dark fantasy world inspired by the game's creative director, Yoko Taro ( NieR: Automata ). The game follows several popular fairy tale heroes as they work together to navigate perilous lands, battle menacing enemies and solve mind-bending puzzles to resurrect the storytellers that created them.

Square Enix released SINoALICE for iOS and Android in Japan in June 2017. Taro Yoko ( NieR: Automata , Drakengard ) is the game's creative director. Pokelabo ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear XD Unlimited, Senran no Samurai Kingdom ) is developing the game. monaca 's Keiichi Okabe is composing the music and jino is designing the characters.

