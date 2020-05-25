Gengoroh Tagame's Bokura no Shikisai Manga Ends

The July issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine published the final chapter of Gengoroh Tagame 's Bokura no Shikisai (Our Color) manga on Monday. The manga's third and final volume will ship on September 10. The magazine also asks readers to wait for Tagame's "next work."

The magazine describes the manga:

"I love men. There's nothing strange about that, or it shouldn't be..." Running away from a "normal everyday," the place he arrives at is... a beachside café where Art x Youth can be painted.

Tagame launched the manga in Monthly Action in March 2018. Futabasha published the manga's second volume last October.

Tagame launched the My Brother’s Husband manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in November 2014 and ended it in May 2017. Futabasha published the manga's fourth compiled volume in July 2017. Pantheon Books shipped the manga in two two-in-one omnibus volumes in English. The manga was nominated for Best Comic at the 44th annual Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2017. The manga also won an Excellence Award at the 19th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2015. Amazon named the book as one of 20 books in the "Comics & Graphic Novels" category of its Best Books of 2017 list. The Harvey Awards nominated the manga for its then-new "Best Manga" category in 2018.

The manga inspired a live-action mini-series adaptation that had three episodes, and premiered in March 2018.

Tagame is best known for his gay erotic manga. German publisher Bruno Gmünder Verlag has published Tagame's Gunji , Fisherman’s Lodge , Endless Game , and The Contracts of the Fall manga in English, and Fantagraphics Books ' Massive: Gay Erotic Manga and the Men Who Make It anthology featured work by Tagame.