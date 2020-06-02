Sentai Filmworks Unveils After the Rain Anime's English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced the English dub cast for After the Rain , the television anime of Jun Mayuzuki 's Koi wa Ameagari no You ni (Love is Like After the Rain ) manga, last Wednesday. The company began streaming an English dub clip.

The cast members are:

The cast also includes Erica Muse , John Hallmark , and Ned Gayle .

John Swasey is the English dub 's director, and Marta Bechtol is writing the ADR scripts, Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer, and Brent Marshall is in charge of the English mix.

Sentai Filmworks will release the anime on home video, with the English dub , on June 30.

Sentai Filmworks describes the series:

After the Rain is a story about life's crossroads. There are moments great and small in which circumstance and choices, in equal measure, define a person. Akira Tachibana was once the ace of a track club, but an injury forced her to quell her passion for sports. Masami Kondo, a divorced father, had ambitions of being a writer and now manages a restaurant, where Akira works. It is the intersection of Akira and Masami's seemingly disconnected lives that makes each of them reconsider and redefine everything about themselves.

The 12-episode anime premiered on television in January 2018. The show streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Space Brothers , Mysterious Girlfriend X , Gurazeni , Ace Attorney ) directed the series at Wit Studio . Deko Akao ( First Love Monster , Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair ) handled the series composition, Yuka Shibata ( Kimi ni Todoke 2nd Season , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene ) was the character designer and chief animation director, and Ryo Yoshimata ( Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children ) composed the music. CHICO with Honeyworks performed the opening theme song "Nostalgic Rainfall," and Aimer performed the show's ending theme song "Ref:rain."

Mayuzuki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Big Comic Spirits in 2014 and transferred to Weekly Big Comic Spirits in early 2016, where it serialized a new chapter every other week until it ended in March 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final volume in April 2018. The manga has more than 2 million copies in print. Vertical Comics is releasing the series in English.

The manga's live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in May 2018 and earned 120 million yen (about US$1.09 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

Source: Sentai Filmworks