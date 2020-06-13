Japan's Content Overseas Distribution Association to Publish 16 Anti-Piracy Manga in English

Japan's Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), an organization that aims to reduce worldwide piracy and actively promote the international distribution of Japanese content, began posting manga specifically created to counter piracy on its official website as part of the "Manga Anime Guardians Project" on Friday. The website will release four anti-piracy manga by different creators every Friday until July 3, for a total of 16 manga. In addition to a Japanese version, each manga will have an English edition and a video version with music. CODA will also publish the manga in print and digital versions.

CODA and Tokyo Otaku Mode started the "Manga Anime Guardians Project" (MAGP) in 2014 in order to protect manga and anime content overseas.

Source: CODA (link 2)