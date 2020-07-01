Netflix's JU-ON: Origins Live-Action Horror Series Streams New Clip

1st series in franchise focuses on paranormal investigator, debuts on July 3

Netflix began streaming a new clip of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan 's Ju-on: Noroi no Ie (English title: JU-ON: Origins ), the first live-action series for the Ju-on franchise, on Wednesday.

The series will debut worldwide on Netflix on July 3. The companies had first announced the series on April 13.

The new series centers on a paranormal investigator named Odajima, as well as a television talent named Haruka Honjo, who keeps hearing disturbing footsteps in her apartment in the middle of the night. Both are drawn to the franchise's iconic "cursed house," which Odajima begins to investigate. Yoshiyoshi Arakawa plays Odajima in the series, while Yuina Kuroshima plays Haruka.

Other cast members include Ririka, Kōki Osamura , Mai Takahashi , Kai Inowaki, Ryūshin Tei, Yuya Matsuura, Kaho Tsuchimura, Tokio Emoto , Nobuko Sendō, and Kana Kurashina . Shō Miyake is directing the series, with scripts by Yō Takahashi and Takashige Ichise .

The Ju-on series was last seen on film in June 2016 with Sadako vs. Kayako , a crossover film with the similarly iconic Ring franchise.

The latest film in the Ju-on series, Ju-on: The Final , opened in Japan in June 2015. The film was marketed as the "final" film in the series. The first film in the series received a Hollywood remake in 2004, and had two sequel films. Sam Raimi was slated to produce a reboot of the films, but instead the film takes place before and during the events of the 2004 film. The film (titled The Grudge ) opened in the United States on January 3, and is available now for digital purchase.

Source: Press release