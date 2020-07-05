Everyday♪ Today's Menu for Emiya Family Switch Game Gets Release in N. America

Japanese release delayed due to COVID-19

Aniplex announced during the "Fate Anime Project Online Gathering" panel at the Aniplex Online Fest digital event on Saturday that the Everyday♪ Today's Menu for Emiya Family ( Mainichi♪ Emiya-sanchi no Kyō no Gohan ) game will release for the Nintendo Switch console in North America.

The official website for the game based on the net anime of TAa 's Today's Menu for Emiya Family ( Emiya-sanchi no Kyō no Gohan ) manga announced on May 20 that the game's release has been postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The site will announce a new release date at a later time.

The game was originally slated to ship in Japan in May.

The game will feature recipes from the original manga and anime, as well as new recipes and related story content. Sangatsu no Phantasia returns from the manga's anime adaptation to perform the game's "Tabete Ageru" song.

The first episode of the 13-episode anime debuted in Japan during the " Fate Project Ōmisoka TV Special 2017" special on December 31, 2017. The series then began streaming on AbemaTV in January 2018, and one episode began streaming on the first of every month. Aniplex of America began streaming the series on Crunchyroll in January 2018, and Funimation began streaming the series on November 26.

The manga runs on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled volume on February 22. Denpa is releasing the manga in English.

