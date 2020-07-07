Ys Origin Game Gets Switch Release in 2020

Switch game gets worldwide release with physical, digital versions

Dotemu announced on Tuesday that it will release Nihon Falcom's Ys Origin game for the Nintendo Switch this year. The company began streaming an announcement trailer for the release.

Dotemu describes the game as "the action RPG saga's inaugural quest in which humanity flees a demon horde's relentless pursuit." Limited Run Games will offer two physical versions in North America, and a digital version will also be available. The Collector's Edition will bundle a soundtrack, artbook, and reversible poster.

Both the standard and limited-edition version will be available in Europe. 3goo will release the game for Switch in Japan, and Game Source Entertainment will offer the release in Asia.

Nihon Falcom originally released the game in Japan on PC in 2006. XSEED Games released the game on PC via Steam in English in 2012. Dotemu then released the game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in February 2017, and for Xbox One in April 2018.