Funimation to Stream 4th, 5th That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime OADs

2nd, 3rd "Rimuru's Glamorous Life as a Teacher" episodes launch this year

Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream the fourth and fifth original anime DVDs (OADs) for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime this year.

Funimation describes the fourth OAD , "Extra: Rimuru's Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 2":

Rimuru, now a teacher at the Freedom Academy in the Kingdom of Ingrassia, has become involved in the school's outdoor training event with his class. The outdoor training event is an annual competition in which the students of each class guard the teachers on a journey to a nearby town.

Rimuru is assigned to Class A, while his own students in Class S escort the young Tiss-sensei. All the students are eager to show how much their daily training has paid off, but the situation turns around when they're attacked by thieves!

This is Part 2 of the brand-new episode created by the original author, Fuse-sensei, just for this OAD release!

Funimation describes the fifthe OAD , "Extra: Rimuru's Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 3":

Rimuru and the Class S students have made it through the first exercise of the Freedom Academy's annual outdoor training event. Class S has arrived first at the destination, the mansion of Count Guratol, and now they're ready to begin the second exercise, a cave exploration…but awaiting them there are thieves who hope to kidnap the students and make a fortune returning them for ransom money.

Just when it seems like Rimuru's students have fought them off thanks to the skills he taught them, they realize a monster is lurking among the thieves!

This is the final installment in the brand new episode created by the original author, Fuse-sensei, just for this OAD release!

The fourth OAD for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime bundled with the manga's 15th volume on Thursday , while the fifth OAD will bundle with the 16th volume in November. Crunchyroll began streaming the fourth OAD on July 8, and will begin streaming the fifth on November 27.

The manga's three previous OADs were bundled with the manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes in July 2019, December 2019, and on March 27, respectively. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed these previous OADs on the same day of their Japanese release.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The anime specifically adapted and is based on Taiki Kawakami 's manga adaptation of the original novels.

The anime will have a second season with two cours . The first cours will premiere in January 2021, while the second cours will premiere in July 2021. Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) will also get a television anime that will premiere in April 2021. Each of these anime were originally slated to premiere three months earlier, but were delayed due to COVID-19 affecting their production schedules.

Source: Funimation