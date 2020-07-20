Penguin Random House Releases Kiki's Delivery Service Novel with New English Translation

Novel shipped on July 7

Penguin Random House released a new English-translated version of author Eiko Kadono's Kiki's Delivery Service ( Majo no Takkyūbin ) novel. The novel shipped on July 7 and is available digitally as eBook or audiobook and physically in hardcover.

Penguin Random House describes the novel:

Nostalgic fans of the Hiyao Miyazaki film and newcomers alike–soar into the modern classic about a young witch and her clever cat that started it all! Half-witch Kiki never runs from a challenge. So when her thirteenth birthday arrives, she's eager to follow a witch's tradition: choose a new town to call home for one year. Brimming with confidence, Kiki flies to the seaside village of Koriko and expects that her powers will easily bring happiness to the townspeople. But gaining the trust of the locals is trickier than she expected. With her faithful, wise-cracking black cat, Jiji, by her side, Kiki forges new friendships and builds her inner strength, ultimately realizing that magic can be found in even the most ordinary places. Blending fantasy with the charm of everyday life, this enchanting new translation will inspire both new readers and dedicated fans.

The original six novel volumes of Kadono's fantasy novel series Majo no Takkyūbin follow the coming of age of Kiki with her black cat Jiji. Kadono began the main novel series in 1985 and ended it in 2009. Kadono published a side-story centering on the character Osono in 2014.

Hayao Miyazaki directed Studio Ghibli's famous 1989 anime film adaptation of the first novel. The late theater director Yukio Ninagawa also directed a stage musical adaptation from 1993 to 1996. The first two novels inspired a live-action film starring Fūka Koshiba in 2014, a stage play at London's West End in 2016, and a new stage musical that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in 2017.

Annick Press published the first novel with an English translation by Lynne E. Riggs in 2003. That same year, Buena Vista Home Entertainment/Disney released Studio Ghibli's film on DVD in North America.

Viz Media published Matsumoto's Tekkonkinkreet (Black & White), Blue Spring, Gogo Monster, No. 5 , and Sunny manga in North America, and recently licensed Matsumoto's Cats of the Louvre ( Louvre no Neko ) manga. Viz also released Fumihiko Sori's live-action film adaptation of Matsumoto's Ping Pong manga, while Funimation released the Ping Pong anime series and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the Tekkonkinkreet anime film.

Thanks to Michael for the new tip.

Sources: Penguin Random House's website