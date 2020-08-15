'Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town' Anime's New Video Reveals January Delay

The official website for the television anime of Toshio Satō and illustrator Nao Watanuki 's Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ( Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari ) light novel series posted the third promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals that the anime has been delayed from October to January 2021, and it also previews the voices of Satoshi Hino , M.A.O , and other cast members as their characters for the first time.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the first novel volume:

Lloyd is a novice adventurer whose dream is to discover “true strength” in the capital he's always admired, despite growing up with neighbors who always considered him weak. The story starts with him departing his hometown, which just so happens to be located right next to…one of the most dangerous dungeons in the world?! Lloyd may think of himself as powerless, but when he goes to the city that serves as the starter town for adventurers, the difference between him and everyone else couldn't be starker!

The cast includes:

Director migmi is helming the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Makoto Iino is designing the characters, and Deko Akao is charge of the series scripts. Masakazu Miyake is directing the art, and Misato Aida is the color key artist. Junpei Takatsu is the compositing director of photography, and Misaki Enokida is editing. Jin Aketagawa is directing the sound, and Michiru is composing the music.

GA Bunko began publishing the light novel series in February 2017, and published the ninth volume in April. Hajime Fusemachi launched a manga adaptation on the Gangan Online website in September 2017. Square Enix published the fifth volume of the manga in April. Souchu launched a slice-of-life spinoff manga titled Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi no Shokudō de Hataraku Nichijō Monogatari (Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Worked at a Restaurant in a Starter Town) in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine on January 11.

Yen Press released the first novel volume on November 15. Square Enix started publishing Fusemachi's manga adaptation in English in March.