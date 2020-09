Shōjo Manga Creator Shō Akechi Passes Away

Artist drew Shimatsunin series, Pandora , Sample Kitty manga

Hakusensha announced on Friday that manga creator Shō Akechi passed away on August 4. The publisher did not give a cause of death.

Akechi is known for drawing shōjo manga that featured sci-fi, occult, or everyday stories.

Akechi's manga was featured in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume and Bessatsu Hana to Yume magazines. Akechi wrote the Shimatsunin series, starting with the Meirō Kenzen Shimatsunin manga. Akechi also wrote the Sample Kitty , Shinigami no Wakusei , Pandora (pictured at right), and Mainichi no Ceremony manga.



