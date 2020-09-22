Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Smartphone MMORPG's Animated Teaser Posted

Smartphone game debuts later this year

The official YouTube channel for Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds, Netmarble's smartphone game based on Level 5 's Ni no Kuni game series, began streaming a teaser trailer for the game on Tuesday. The game teases the game's "two worlds."

The game is slated to launch later this year.

The story's main character is a beta tester for "Project N," a virtual reality game developed by "Ichi no Kuni's" Mirai Company. The world of "Project N" is known as "Ni no Kuni." The MMORPG will feature real-time hack-and-slash gameplay for both player vs. enemy and player vs. player modes. The game will have five character classes: Rogue, Destroyer, Witch, Engineer, and Swordsman. The development staff of Netmarble's MMORPG Lineage 2: Revolution will develop the game using Unreal Engine 4.

Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds will retain the series' signature animated aesthetic. Gameplay will revolve around a player-based community called a "kingdom" that will allow players to cooperate, compete, and establish guilds. Players can also gather about 100 spirits known as "Imazen" to train them.

Level 5 debuted the fantasy role-playing game Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch for the PlayStation 3 in Japan in 2011, after a Ni no Kuni : Shikkoku no Madōshi game for Nintendo DS in 2010 and a game for Japanese phones. Namco Bandai Games then released Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch outside Japan in 2013. The RPG features cut scenes from Studio Ghibli .

A remastered version of Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch launched for PlayStation 4 and PC in September 2018, and the original Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch game's Switch version launched on the same day.

Level 5 released the Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PS4 and PC game in March 2018.

The franchise inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in August 2019.